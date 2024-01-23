Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

