Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $470,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.