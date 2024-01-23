Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

