Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

