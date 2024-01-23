Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.57.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$134.50. The company had a trading volume of 245,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$135.64.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier purchased 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier purchased 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.