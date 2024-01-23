Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 382.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $455,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $452.81 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

