Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $95.93

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.93, but opened at $84.67. Logitech International shares last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 968,815 shares trading hands.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

