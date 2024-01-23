Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.68. 1,245,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.