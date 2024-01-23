Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.68. 1,245,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.