Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

PCRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 10,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,965. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 0.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

