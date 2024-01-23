Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

