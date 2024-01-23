Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMC opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

