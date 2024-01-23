Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $475.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

