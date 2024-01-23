Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $356,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $80.60 during trading on Tuesday. 110,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.