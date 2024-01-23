Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $545,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.