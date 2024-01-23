Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UL opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

