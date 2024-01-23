Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 503,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

