Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 165 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

ADSK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.93. 41,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $252.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

