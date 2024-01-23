Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.09. 48,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,806. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.