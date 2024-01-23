Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $444.46 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $446.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

