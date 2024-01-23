LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $13.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. Research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3,241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 121,861 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 733,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 453,564 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.