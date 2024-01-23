LSV Asset Management Acquires 338,820 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $171,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 276,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

SWKS traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 1,628,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,127. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

