LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,740 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.62% of Arrow Electronics worth $322,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 328,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

