LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $276,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

HCA stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.81. 1,992,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.