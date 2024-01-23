LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $198,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.