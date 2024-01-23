LSV Asset Management Has $170.07 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $170,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

