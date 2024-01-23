LSV Asset Management Has $284.13 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,886 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.63% of General Motors worth $284,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

GM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 16,817,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

