LSV Asset Management Has $372.51 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,033 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of McKesson worth $372,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.37. 578,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,619. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $494.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

