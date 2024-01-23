LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $180,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,454,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

