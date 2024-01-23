LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,821,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.80% of Dell Technologies worth $401,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 2,668,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,786. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

