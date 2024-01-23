LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $302,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.58. 3,189,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,859. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

