LSV Asset Management Sells 114,220 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $222,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ingredion by 98,458.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after buying an additional 354,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $35,533,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $27,801,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,043. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.