LSV Asset Management Sells 309,440 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $191,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

