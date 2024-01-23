LSV Asset Management Sells 321,522 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,522 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.77% of Conagra Brands worth $232,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,416. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

