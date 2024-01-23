LSV Asset Management Sells 340,379 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,379 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.39% of Citigroup worth $308,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 579,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 12,552,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,253,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

