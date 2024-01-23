LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,571,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $245,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in eBay by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. STF Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 5,030,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,836. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

