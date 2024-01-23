Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Up 5.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.52. 167,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,490,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LUN. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

