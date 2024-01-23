M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.19.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

