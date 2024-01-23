Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 362 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $136,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $487.32 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day moving average is $443.49.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

