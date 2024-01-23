Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $71,600,000.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

