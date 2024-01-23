Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $371,270. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

