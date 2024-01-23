Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $321,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

View Our Latest Report on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.