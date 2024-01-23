Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $327,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cognex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

