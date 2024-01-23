Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

