Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

