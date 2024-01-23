Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 248.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.