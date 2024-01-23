Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

