Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,060 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 408.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.