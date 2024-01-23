Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,453 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

