Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $381,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

