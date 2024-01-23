Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $10.71

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.49. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 32,101 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $29,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

